ISLAMABAD - PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday fired back at PTI saying that if the opposition leader would not come to the National Assembly then the leader of the house would also not.

He was referring to a series of tweets by PTI leader Naeemul Haque, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who threatened to revoke Shehbaz Sharif’s production order after the opposition’s protest in the House.

"Pathetic behaviour by Shehbaz Sharif the illegitimate child of Zia’s Martial law and his corrupt chamchas in the NA. The violation by opposition of the agreement reached before presentation of the Finance Bill by Asad is condemnable. Time to revoke Shehbaz's production order," Naeem had tweeted.

"Shehbaz better decide if he wants to play a positive role in NA and instruct his chamchas to behave. How dare he and his chamchas make personal attacks on PM in the NA. Does he want to spend more time in jail sulking? Does he want his production order to be revoked? Last chance.

"If Shehbaz wants to come to NA to abuse the PM and encourage his chamchas to do the same then he should know that the production order is not meant for this. He must make a commitment to abide by the decisions of the Ethics Committee and the Rules of Business," Naeem had said.

Firing back at the PTI leader, Khaqan Abbasi said the PML-N leadership wanted to raise the issue of his threats on the floor of the National Assembly but was not allowed to do so by the speaker.

"If the leader of the opposition won't come to the National Assembly, then the leader of the House won't either," Abbasi said.

Khawaja Asif, addressing the media on the occasion, slammed Haque's tweets and said the PTI leader was speaking in the language of the prime minister. There seems to be a race in PTI on use of abusive language, Asif said.

"If they want to do anything, then we are ready too," the former minister added.