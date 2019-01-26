Share:

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Saturday obtained information from two of the five arrested terrorists in an ongoing investigation into the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on November 24 last year.

Reportedly, JIT officials moved to the Central Jail in Karachi and inquired from two terrorists namely Abdul Lateef and Arif, and found that Rs15 lakh were used to plan and launch the attack on the consulate.

The JIT has compiled an initial report according to the information acquired from the investigation and found that the amount was sent to the terrorists at different times and through different bank accounts.

To obtain information of those bank accounts, officials have sought assistance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

However, the inquiry has found that the amount was transferred to an account holder with the name ‘Amanullah’, who was allegedly responsible for distributing the money which was used for the attack.

One of the arrested terrorists Hashim aka Ahmad is the brother of the banned outfit Baluchistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) commander Sharif.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to compile and submit the investigation report on February 8 pertaining to the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

The report which was earlier presented before the court mentioned ‘information’ regarding the killing of Aslam Acho, however, further states of having no confirmation or evidence.

Aslam Achoo ‘was’ a senior commander of the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The report further had stated that the flag of the BLA was recovered from the killed terrorists.

Later, Karachi Police Chief Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, during a media briefing, claimed that the attack on the Chinese consulate was planned in Afghanistan, and executed with the support of the Indian intelligence agency - Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).