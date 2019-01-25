Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-All is set by the people of Jammu & Kashmir living on both sides of the line of control including AJK and IOK to observe the Indian Republic Day on Saturday (today) - as black day to draw attention of the international community towards the continued long illegal and forcible Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir, depriving Kashmiris of their internationally-acknowledged right to self-determination by India.

Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic day as black day every year to express strong indignation and protest against the continued long Indian subjugation of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir besides apprising the world of the continued brutalities and custodial killing of the innocent Kashmiris and unabated massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the held state.

The black day also aims at apprising the world community of the continued hostile attitude of India denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination and escape from peaceful solution of the much delayed Kashmir issue.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, protest rallies and demonstrations against continued illegal, illicit and unlawful Indian occupation of a major part of Jammu & Kashmir, will be organised in all ten districts of the liberated territory. Major rally to observe the black day will be held in Muzaffarabad which will be participated AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and other leaders of the political parties including those in the AJK Parliament, AJK govt sources told this scribe here on Friday.

The day will also express complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

The protest rallies are scheduled to be arranged by various social, political and public representative organisations representing people of all spheres of life including lawyers, journalists, members of the business community, labourers, students, women and social and political workers to express fullest traditional hatred against the Indian imperialism and protest against the continued denial of all global norms and commitments on Kashmir.

In Mirpur, a protest rally, to be followed by a big procession of people belonging all segments of civil society, to mark black day, will be taken out at 10:30am from District Courts premises to Shaheed chowk under the auspices of National Events Organising Committee (NEOC) Mirpur district, Vice Chairman NEOC and ADC (G) Mirpur Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb Khan told this correspondent here on Friday.

"The city elders representing all segments of the civil society will highlight the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides expressing severe hatred against India for her continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir since last 71 years", he said.