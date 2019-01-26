Share:

KARACHI - A major power breakdown hit the metropolitan city, Karachi like other parts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces, almost 80 percent area of the city has affected due to the breakdown.

According to reports, the power breakdown occurred after tripping of national grid system because of fog. National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) said that a 500kv line tripped, causing affected the power supply of Karachi and various parts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The power breakdown also affected the system of K-Electric as 80 percent area of the city faced prolonged power suspension. The affected areas of city including Korangi, Baldia, Gizri, Landhi, Saeedabad, Federal B area, Surjani Town, New Karachi, North Nazimabad and others.

KE spokesperson stated that “Despite abrupt disconnection of power from the national grid, KE’s generation units landed safely in island mode ensuring earliest possible restoration of power to the affected areas. It is pertinent to note that strategic installations were restored on priority.” K-Electric is currently receiving required supply from the National Grid. KE sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its valued customers due to unforeseen circumstances and appreciates their cooperation. The spokesperson further stated that power supply to Karachi restored to routine levels after parts of the city experienced an outage as a rollover effect of abrupt disconnection of power supply to Karachi from the National Grid.

Meanwhile, advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that they had already pointed out that PTI government lack the ability to run the affairs of country adding that Sindh was deprived of its water and natural gas supply and on Friday life came to stand still in the province specially in Karachi due to discontinuation of electricity. Talking to media outside Sindh Assembly on Friday, the Advisor said that It was first time in the history that electricity to Sindh Assembly was interrupted. He said that due to longest breakdown of electricity, water shortage has emerged in the metropolis that has multiplied the miseries of people. He said that Governor Sindh and federal minister had held out assurance of uninterrupted supply of gas to Sindh as per it’s share but they failed to keep their promise.

He said that despite the constitutional guarantees, federal government was depriving of Sindh from it’s resources. Responding to a question, Advisor Information said that due to breakdown of electricity businesses were badly affected in the city and industries were shut off. He said that due to energy crisis in Sindh unemployment was also increasing in the province.