SUKKUR - A man and his daughter were shot dead in the limits of A-Section police station on Friday.

According to police, two unidentified armed persons entered into VIP Plaza and opened indiscriminate fire on the flat where a retired Wapda officer Qurban Gopang and his divorced daughter Asia were killed on the spot while attackers fled from the scene.

On information about the incident, area police reached the spot and took bodies into custody and shifted to civil hospital Sukkur for postmortem examination. Later the bodies were handed over to the relatives of deceased.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoo also reached the spot and collected detail of the incident from relatives of deceased as well as area people and assured them justice as well as arrest of killers soon.

He said that police were investigating the incident to know whether it was personal enmity, matrimonial dispute or otherwise.

The incident said to be matrimonial dispute because four months ago deceased Qurban Gopang’s daughter Asia got divorced from her husband Shahid Gopang after which dispute was underway between them.