Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on official visit to Jordan, held separate meeting with Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Brig Gen Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat and Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity in Friday.

Upon arrival at Royal Jordanian Naval Force Headquarters at Aqaba, the Admiral Zafar Mahmood was received by Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Brig Gen Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was also presented to the Naval Chief on the occasion.

During the meeting, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi dilated upon matters of mutual interest and naval collaboration. He emphasized upon Pakistan Navy’s focused efforts towards fight against terrorism; Counter Piracy Operations and Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) initiative.

The Naval Chief also highlighted the forthcoming Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 being hosted by Pakistan Navy in February 2019 at Karachi.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood further discussed avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation between both the navies in field of training, provision of technical manpower and expertise.

Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Brig Gen Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat acknowledged the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and Royal Jordanian Navy.

Earlier, the Naval Chief also called on Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity. Upon arrival at Royal Jordanian Air Force Headquarters, a ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief .

During the meeting, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi dilated upon matters of mutual interest and defence ties. Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity acknowledged brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan, strong defence foundations and lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting peace and security in the maritime domain.