ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and contractors failure to provide safety gears to workers at National Stadium Karachi cost Kalu Khan his life, as he fell from top of Majid Khan Enclosure, while performing his duty.

According to available details with The Nation, the PCB has started renovation work at National Stadium Karachi for the coming PSL-4 and the tender was given to a company, which started the renovation and whitewash work without providing safety gears to the workers. Kalu Khan was painting Majid Khan Enclosure, when all of a sudden, he lost balance and fell from the stand.

His son, who was also working as a helper, rushed towards his father and he kept on begging for help, but nobody moved and poor Kalu died on the spot. To make things further worse, neither the contractor not the PCB bothered to offer any financial help to the bereaved family. The PCB didn’t even bother to issue a condolence message, nor they formed any inquiry committee.

One of the labourers on condition of anonymity confirmed that the incident occurred due to sheer negligence of the construction company, as they never provided them safety gears. “We kept on requesting the company time and again to provide safety gears, but they kept on lingering, which resulted in such an incident.”

It is high time when PCB chairman Ehsan Mani must take action and provide some relief to Kalu’s family and ensure no such incident occur again. The contractors must be bound to provide safety gears to all the workers.