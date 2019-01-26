Share:

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday said the Punjab government was bringing new local bodies system in the province.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society in Lahore, Abdul Aleem Khan said the incumbent government received loans and inherited corrupt system.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that media was an important pillar of state and assured the APNS delegation to resolve their problems on priority basis.

The senior minister said that a meeting of journalists will be arranged with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar soon.

Earlier this month, the Punjab’s senior minister said that the best local government system will be introduced in Punjab soon.

This he said, while chairing a joint meeting of Lahore Waste Management Company and Albarak & Ozpak in Lahore.

“The new local bodies system will benefit the people hailing from rural and urban areas of Punjab equally,” the minister continued.

During the meeting, Aleem Khan expressed his resentment over the situation of cleanliness in Lahore.

He gave zonal officers ultimatum of two weeks with clear instructions of making the city better otherwise they should get ready to face the music.