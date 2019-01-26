Share:

ISLAMABAD : National Highway Authority Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik Friday presided over a meeting of NHA Executive Board wherein various NHA schemes were reviewed in detail. In order to ensure transparency in NHA’s projects, the meeting accorded approval to obtain services of consultants that will ensure preparation of software for e-billing, e-bidding and e-tendering with the approval of Executive Board. The NHA has already launched Mobile APP for enabling road users to obtain information regarding details of NHA projects, their status, China Pakistan Economic Corridor routes, road safety guidelines, toll plazas and information relating to the motorway police and weather conditions on one touch. NHA Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik informed the Executive Board that NHA is looking after about 12,131 km long highways/motorways throughout the country and that 80% of total commercial activity is attached to NHA’s network.

Presently NHA is implementing 13 Motorway Projects and other inter-provincial roads are going to become part of NHA expansion programme. NHA is also planning to undertake 5 projects on BOT basis in near future. NHA’s complain cell is also functional effectively in light of directive of the government.