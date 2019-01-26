Share:

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that no one is above the law and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government would not allow anyone to take party shelter to escape accountability process.

Governor Sindh expressed these views while talking to the media men after visiting PTI legislator Ramazan Ghanchi in a private hospital who was shot and injured late Thursday night over an alleged water-related dispute in the locality of Old Haji Camp.

Imran Ismail inquired about the health of Ramazan Ghanchi and prayed for his early recovery.

Taking to the media men, Governor Ismail said that PTI lawmaker Ramzan Ghanchi got injured in an armed attack and unfortunately SHO and provincial government was backing the attackers. He said that incident did took place over the water dispute but it is matter of great concern that even Chairman KW&SB has said that water dispute of the area cannot be resolved in the presence of miscreants. Government would not tolerate such acts and action would be taken against the responsible to end the mafia rule in the locality of Layri, said Governor.

He further said that Chief Minister Sindh should focus on the law and order situation instead of providing shelter to any political workers. Such attempts might ruin the peace of city. He said that CM Sindh have not done anything visible but on assembly floor making tall claims that he would force the federal government to work.

Talking about accountability process, Governor said that no one is above the law and accountability process would continue.

Government would ensure 100 per cent transparency in the accountability process and none can escape even the Abraj Group, he added.