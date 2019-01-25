Share:

Multan-Commissioner Multan division Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that the motive behind holding open courts is to listen to people and resolve their problems.

He observed this while holding an open court on the directives of the Punjab government here on Friday. He said that the issues of people are being heard under open door policy of the Punjab Government and on the spot orders are being issued to resolve them. He said that he is taking follow up of all applications while the complainants are also kept informed on the progress on their applications. He said that quick dispensation of justice caused a visible decline in crimes in the society. Earlier, he listened to the complaints of people and issued directives to different officers for resolution.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik also held an open court and issued order on over 100 applications from the complainants. The DC summoned representatives of different government departments and directed them to resolve problems being faced by the people. He directed the government officials to keep their doors open for the public, listen to their problems and restore people's trust in government departments. He warned the officials to mend their ways do away with corruption and red-tapism culture otherwise strict action would be taken against them. He said that a latest android app had been launched by the district government and over 40 departments had been linked with it. "This app will help monitor the performance of departments besides resolving public issues," he declared.