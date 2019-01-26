Share:

In the weeks since K-Electric’s announcement of a massive non-discriminatory crackdown against power-theft and defaulters, more than a hundred thousand customers have visited KE’s customer facilitation camps and Customer Care Centres to benefit from the convenient payment plans and apply for regularized new connections.

In the larger interest of its customers, K-Electric has also extended its crackdown deadline till 9th February. To date more than 300 Customer Facilitation Camps have been organized across the metropolis including in areas including Orangi, Lyari, Landhi, Gadap and Korangi among others and over 20,000 new connections have already been installed.

K-Electric will continue to set up these camps and urges customers to visit the power utility’s customer platforms to settle their outstanding dues and apply for new connections. After this new deadline ends on 9th February, strict legal action will be initiated against violators under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2016 that will lead to imprisonment up to 7 years, along with penalties of up to 6 million rupees along with disconnection of power-supply.

As per KE spokesperson, “KE remains committed to eliminating power theft and initiated its crackdown after 20th January, with the support of Law-Enforcement Agencies. Over 32,000 kundas, weighing more than 26,000 kg have been removed, more than 100,000 connections have been disconnected on account of default and strict action has been taken against power thieves. We have extended the facilitation period in response to our customers’ requests and urge them to avail the benefit before the deadline ends to avoid serious consequences”