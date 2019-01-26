Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that Pakistan Air Force takes pride in the futuristic and dynamic approach and is always open to new ideas.

Air Chief stated this while addressing the Graduation Ceremony of 51st Combat Commanders’ Course held here at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE) on Friday.

Addressing the graduating officers, the Air Chief further said: “At this juncture, you are academically well equipped and conceptually better geared to make positive contribution to enhancing operational preparedness of PAF.”

He urged the graduating officers to make consistent efforts for grooming of younger fighter pilots and controllers, which is extremely vital for overall war preparedness of PAF.

He added that combat training in PAF can be maintained at highest pedestal only if we remain sensitive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to meet them in line with emerging modern concepts.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best Combat Commander was awarded to Squadron Leader Ahmed Sami while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Command Trophy for best Combat Controller was awarded to Squadron Leader Asif Gulzar.