LAHORE - The Pakistan women’s selection committee headed by former Test cricketer Jalaluddin Friday announced the sides for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against the West Indies.

Karachi will host the three T20Is on 31 January, 1 and 3 February, while Dubai will be the venue of the three ODIs to be played on 7, 9 and 11 February. Bismah Maroof will lead the national side as captain for both the formats. The 27-year-old from Lahore has played 98 ODIs and 92 T20Is in which she has scored 2,329 runs and 1,724 runs, respectively. With her right-arm leg spinners, Bismah has claimed 41 ODI and 35 T20I wickets.

In the ICC women’s ODI rankings, Bismah is the 28th-ranked batter, 59th-ranked bowler and 25th-ranked all-rounder. In the T20I rankings, Bismah sits as the 18th-ranked batter, 69th-ranked bowler and 20th-ranked all-rounder. Bismah had missed the series against Australia in Kuala Lumpur in the lead up to the ICC Women’s Championship due to an injury, and though she featured in the ICC Women’s World T20 in the Caribbean last year, the side was led by Javeria Khan.

“It’s always a privilege to be appointed captain of your country. But to be named captain in a home series against a tough side like the West Indies, that too when international cricket is making a steady return to Pakistan, is a huge honour,” said Bismah and added: “We have a good side, a side that has matured and blossomed in the past few months. I am sure we will put up strong performances across both the formats “,she said adding “

“I want to thank the West Indies women’s cricket team for agreeing to visit Karachi. This visit will help them see and understand the passion for cricket in Pakistan. We have great friends in the West Indies women’s team, and this relationship and respect will only strengthen now,” she said.

The women’s sides also include star cricketer Sana Mir. Sana is the number-one ranked ODI bowler in the world, while she is ranked 35th in T20Is. Sana was also named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2018, while her delivery to Ireland’s Laura Delany in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018, was voted as the Play of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018.

Sana Mir said: “This will be a very emotional series as not only will we be celebrating the West Indies’ women’s cricket team to Karachi, but also remembering Sharmeen Khan, one of the pioneers of women’s cricket in Pakistan, who sadly passed away late last month. The thoughts and prayers of the entire side are with the family and friends of Sharmeen Khan.

“The T20I series against a top country like the West Indies is an opportunity for the young women cricketers as well as the parents to bring their children and help them fall in love with this game. The quality of cricket will be good and I am confident all the spectators will have a good time.”

Other top T20I performers include Javeria Khan (14th-ranked batter), Nahida Khan (47th-ranked batter), Umaima Sohail (69th-ranked batter), Nida Dar (9th- ranked bowler), Nashra Sandhu (10th-ranked bowler) and Anam Amin (19th-ranked bowler).

The top-ODI performer are: Javeria Khan (24th-ranked batter), Nahida Khan (25th-ranked batter), Nashra Sandhu (37th-ranked bowler), Nida Dar (45th-ranked bowler), Diana Baig (58th-ranked bowler) and Anam Amin (63rd-ranked bowler). The women’s selection committee included Jalaluddin (Chairperson), Asmavia Iqbal (member), Mark Coles (coach) and Bismah Maroof (capt).

T20I SQUAD: Bismah Maroof (capt), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Irum Javed, Javeria Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) Omaima Sohail. Mark Coles (coach).

ODI SQUAD: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Omaima Sohail, Mark Coles (coach).