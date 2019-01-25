Share:

January 25, 2011 was a monumental day in Egypt’s history as the citizens came out on the streets to demonstrate, protest and demand the overthrow of the autocratic and repressive leadership of Egypt’s president, Hosni Mobarak. Not coincidentally, the resistance started on a “Police Holiday” in Egypt to make a political statement against the state-sanctioned police brutality that pervaded Egypt at the time.

The start of demonstrations and civil resistance in Egypt was a part of what came to be known as the Arab Spring movement in the Middle East in late 2010, when a movement sparked in Tunisia quickly spread throughout the region causing massive protests against repressive regimes, poor economic conditions, poverty and corruption.

The movement started in Tunisia, when a fruit and vegetable seller faced with police humiliation and economic depravity, set himself on fire in front of a government building. This principal event sparked civil resistance throughout the country calling to bring about an end to their repressive government, which quickly spread throughout the region.

The movement in Egypt lasted for about 18 days, during which violent clashes took place between the citizens and the armed forces resulting in hundreds of injuries and deaths. Finally, on 11 February 2011, Vice President Omar Suleiman announced that Mobarak would step down as the president bringing about an end to the civil resistance movement.