ISLAMABAD - To reduce its billions of rupees monthly losses, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has decided to permanently stop supply of electricity to six 11 KV feeders having losses of 98 to 100 percent.

In the first phase, electricity to six high losses 11KV feeders will be disconnected and in the second phase the number will be increased, said Director General PESCO Raja Shaukat Afzal. "We have strict directives from the federal government for launching anti theft drive and increasing recoveries from consumers," he said.

PESCO is losing billions of rupees due the illegal use of electricity and there are some areas where the use of illegal connections (Kundas) is at peak while the recoveries are negligible, said Director General PESCO.

He said that PESCO has zero tolerance policy for theft and non payment of dues and has launched a full swing operation against it.

He said that some feeders in Peshawar, Pabbi, Bannu, Tal Parachinar, Waziristan and Tank region are facing losses from 98 to 100 percent. It has been decided that electricity to six 11 KV feeders in these areas will be stopped soon. The feeders where the power supply to be discontinued shortly include 11KV feeders, Mariamzai Peshawar, Shaikhan Pabbi, Dalan Tal Parachinar, Daudshah Bannu, Jandola Wana and Umar ada Tank, he added.

Shaukat Afzal said that electricity to these six feeders will not be restored till the removal of illegal connections (Kundas), installation of meters, and dues payment. In the next phase we are going to discontinue electricity supply to more 11 KV feeders, he added.

He said that electricity from Shakardara 11 KV feeders, located in Mardan region, has been already discontinued. The feeder has 1365 consumers and it owes Rs 86 million dues.

It is pertinent to mention here that electricity theft from the national grid during 2017-18 stood at 3.9 per cent and the estimated cost of power theft during 2017-18 is over Rs53 billion. During 2017-18, Pesco losses caused by theft were 4,079GWh and stood first, followed by Lesco at 2,839GWh and Mepco 2,698GWh.

A parliamentary committee on power also asked that Discos should increase the loadshedding hours in the area with high losses.