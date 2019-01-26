Share:

rawalpindi - A one day exhibition of photographs depicting the atrocities of Indian brutal forces in occupied Kashmir was organized by Rawalpindi Islamabad Photo Journalist Association in collaboration with JK Voice of victims held at with Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Friday.

Chairman Jammu Kashmir Voice of Victims Altaf Ahmed Bhat flanked by Mayor Sardar Naseem, Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi, Ripja President Sajjad Haider, Ex-MPAs Lubna Pirzada, and Tehseen opened the exhibition. Addressing on the occasion, Altaf Ahmed Bhat said this exhibition will help in understanding the hardships of the people of occupied Kashmir. He said Kashmir is on the agenda of the United Nations for a long time but the issue has not been resolved so far according to the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi, Mayor Sardar Naseem, Allama Izhar Bukhari, Ex-MPAs Lubna Pirzada, Tehseen Fawad and President Photo Journalist Association Sajjad Haider also addressed on the occasion. More than one hundred photographs were put on display. Life achievement award in field of photojournalism was awarded to Javed Nasir and Azhar Abidi.