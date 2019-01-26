Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to reach Lahore on a day-long visit on Sunday. The Prime Minister will spend a busy day in the city during which he will hold some important meetings with Punjab Government officials.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a high level meeting to review governance of Punjab Government. The Prime Minister will also hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor and Chief Minister Punjab.

Sources further said that the Prime Minister is also expected to meet the families of victims of the Sahiwal tragedy during his stay in Lahore.