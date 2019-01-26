Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government Friday approved organising various events, fairs, celebrations, and literary meetings for next year to highlight multidimensional cultural, religious, and historic heritage spread across Pakistan.

The approval was granted in a high-level meeting in view of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of highlighting Pakistan’s cultural heritage and tourism potential, said an official statement.

PM Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil, Executive Director Lok Virsa Shahida Shahid, former secretary Kamran Lashari and others.

“Organising these events is aimed at showcasing Pakistan’s three thousand years old civilization, diversity, and cultural richness and to provide quality entertainment to the people of Pakistan. It will also introduce Pakistani youth to country’s heritage and Pakistaniyat,” said the statement.

Besides, ensuring participation of people from all walks of life, focus will be made on far-flung areas through these events to be organized at federal, provincial, and district level, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said highlighting cultural heritage and tourist potential of the country would be a milestone for promotion of tourism in Pakistan

The meeting gave approval to arrange various events consisting of functions, fairs (Melas) and literary meetings in the entire country to highlight multipronged cultural, religious and historical potential of Pakistan.

The events would be arranged at the federal, provincial and district levels.

The prime minister was presented proposed schedule of various events including illumination fair, Gilgit Baltistan Festival, Qawali Festiwal, Urs of Sufia Kiram, Shindore Polio Festival, Pakistan Cultural Carnival, Film Festival, Folk Festival, Jisthn-e-Iqbal, Kartarpura Festival, Cholistan Jeep Rally, Food and Music Festival.

A number of music shows will also be arranged to present tribute to famous singers of Pakistan.

The prime minister was appreciative of various programmes and events to be arranged in connection with highlighting cultural heritage and tourism potential of the country.

Wheeling facility for

KP to sell electricity

The government has decided to provide wheeling facility to sell electricity generated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to other provinces.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The meeting discussed various issues pertaining to production of oil and gas and progress on various power projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official statement.

It was decided that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s representation will be ensured in all federal institutions, including National Transmission and Dispatch Company and Central Power Purchasing Agency.

The meeting approved formation of a committee to solve issues regarding net hydel profit among provinces under AGN Qazi formula. The committee will present its recommendations for future strategy within one week.

The provincial government will submit a plan to check theft of locally produced gas in 30 days.

The meeting decided to ensure allocating suitable share of oil and gas income to their production areas.

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan briefed the meeting about steps taken for reorganisation of power transmission system in Peshawar Electric Supply Company region. The meeting also decided to reorganise PESCO board.