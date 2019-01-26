Share:

LAHORE - Investigation police on Friday confirmed that a video clip of police torture making rounds on the social media for the last several weeks was genuine.

An official said the policemen who abducted the manager of an online taxi service company were identified during a departmental inquiry ordered by Lahore’s DIG (Investigation). Cantonment Division SP (Investigation) Shah Nawaz conducted the inquiry against investigation officers of Manawan police station.

A police spokesman claimed that all the policemen involved in the episode were awarded punishment on the charges of “misuse of powers.”

He said In-charge Investigation Police Manawan Farrakh Riaz was closed to headquarters in the light of the inquiry report.

However, the spokesman did not disclose names of other policemen and nature of the punishment given to them.

In the video clip, a group of police could be seen thrashing the company’s manager in public. Also, the police bundled the man into a van and took him to an unknown police facility. The video shot by a passerby went viral on the social media.

According to an employee of the company, the police raided the offices and demanded record of a suspected vehicle. The manager requested the officers to file a written application to get the record because it was a prerequisite. The police officers got infuriated and started threatening the manager. Also, they arrested the manager and thrashed him on the road when he offered resistance against illegal detention. The manager was taken to police stations for further interrogation.

SP (Investigation) was ordered to probe into the incident as many citizens shared the footage on social networking sites demanding justice for the latest victim of police torture. The department launched the inquiry but gave clean chit to the officials despite the fact that the allegations of torture, kidnapping, and misuse of authority proved true against them.

SHO suspended after suspect ‘killed in custody’

The police department Friday suspended the services of two officials after a man died in the lock-up because of brutal torture.

A police spokesperson said a three-member team headed by SP-rank officer was constituted to investigate the death after Punjab IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi took notice of the incident which took place in district Gujrat. The SHO and Muharrar of the Kukrali police station were suspended by Gujrat DPO and a departmental inquiry is underway to ascertain the facts.

According to sources, the police picked up the man who had a dispute of Rs 800,000 with another person.

The cops kept the suspect in illegal custody and forced him to return the money to that person. As a result, the victim fell unconscious and died in the lock-up.

Gujrat DPO Syed Ali Mohsin has also constituted an inquiry team comprising SP (investigation), DSP Seraey Alamgir and DSP Sadar circle. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against officials in the light of the inquiry report, the spokesperson said.