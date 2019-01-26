Share:

LAHORE - Former chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Nizammudin has said there is a need to set up specialised universities and community colleges to produce skilled graduates according to the demand of the government and the industry.

He was addressing the first national conference on ‘Education Policy and Development 2019’ with the theme ‘Education for Social Justice and Quality System’ at ISCS auditorium on Friday. Addressing the ceremony, he said that the government and industry should present demands to the academic institutions regarding the requirements of graduates in various fields. He said that “we have been successful in increasing access to higher education but we are still facing challenges in ensuring relevance and quality of higher education”.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that PU was preparing national education policy, which would soon be presented to the government of Pakistan. He said that the university administration and faculty members were also preparing economic, trade, environment, science and technology policies for development of the country.

Former VC AIOU Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that the only difference between the developed and developing countries was knowledge. He said that knowledge was directly connected to power and politics. He said that through power we controlled bodies and through knowledge we controlled minds, and the later was more important. Therefore, the government must allocate at least four percent of GDP to education, he added. Quoting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that education was a matter of life and death for the nation.

Chairman PEP Foundation Dr Khalid Iqbal said that only those societies survived that keep themselves updated with technology. He said that we need to think differently on our education system and adopt modern ways of teaching and learning.

Dr Rubina Zakar said that the conference would be helpful in preparing a policy document for the government for improving standard of education in the country, which would lead to our socio-economic development. Later, Dr Nizamuddin inaugurated new block of Sughra Begum Centre for Education Policy and Development.

JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY DELEGATION VISITS UVAS

A delegation from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, United State of America (USA), led by Associate Professor of Practice South Asia Studies Dr Jashua T White visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) City Campus Lahore, called on Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and held a meeting with UVAS professors.