KARACHI - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday announced shifting headquarter of Pakistan Railways to Karachi from Lahore.

This he announced while talking to media after inauguration ceremony of a freight train at Cantt Station, Karachi. Talking about revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), he said that a committee would be announced soon headed by him in the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that work for KCR revival must be implemented soon. “Nobody would be allowed to create any obstacle in the way of Karachi Circular Railway,” he added.

Speaking about performance of Pakistan Railway, he said that during the current year 20 new cargo trains will be inducted in the railways fleet, adding that after induction of cargo trains traffic flow from the roads would also be decreased. He said that for the betterment of Pakistan Railway “I will live in the trains and break the all the records of betterment”. Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that his department has the capability to even launch a missile. He said that Pakistan railways will pay its vital role in stability of country economy. Sheikh Rasheed said that investors have shown their keen interest to invest in Pakistan Railways, adding that two passenger trains will also be launched soon under public-private partnership.

Speaking about the newly launched freight train, he said that the train is being run on public-private partnership. It will carry cargo worth 1,250 tonnes from Karachi to Lahore. It comprises 25 bogies, he added.

He said the policy of zero tolerance to corruption will be implemented in the railway and Pakistan Railway will be put on the path of progress. Replying a query, he said that Asif Ali Zardari would be in jailed soon. To another question about health of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Sheikh said that I am also feeling not well for last thirty days yet visited Karachi for review the administration affairs. The minister told that the entire track from Karachi to Peshawar would be upgraded soon.