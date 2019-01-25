Share:

LAHORE-Famous TV actress Roohi Bano on Friday passed away in Istanbul (Turkey), where she was under treatment in a hospital.

According to family sources, she was suffering from kidney problems and mental disorder. The actress was on ventilator for the last 10 days.

Known for her rich contribution to Pakistani TV dramas of the 1970-80s, Roohi joined the TV industry whilst pursuing a psychology degree at the Government College Lahore. Her appearance on a quiz competition led to a prolific TV career, starting with the Haseena Moin-penned Kiran Kahani.

Her growing stature as an actor in the '70s led to her appearance in a few films such as Paalki, Kainaat and Goonj Uthi Shehnai. But it was the TV screen on which she appeared the most. Her iconic performances like Qila Kahani, Zard Gulab, Hairatkada, Darwaza will forever be remembered as golden works in Pakistan TV's history.

The President's Pride of Performance Award holder passed through many tragedies which took a toll on her mental health.

Two unsuccessful marriages and the murder of her son Ali, who was shot dead at 24, led her to suffer from depression attacks. In Nov 2018, Bano went missing but was later found to be at his brother's home.

Condolence

People from various walks of life expressed their condolence over the sad demise of Bano Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He paid tribute to Bano and said that she was a versatile actress and the viewers would never forget her immortal acting. She gave a new identity to TV dramas and her services in this regard would be remembered for long, the chief minister concluded.

Also, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise. In his condolence message, he said Ruhi Bano was the most popular and fascinating artist of the country, who greatly influenced the public with her artistic skills. She would always live in the hearts of her fans through wonderful characters she had played in various drams and films.

The Chairman prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude. Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House, Syed Shibli Faraz and Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq also expressed their griefs and sorrow over the sad demise of Ruhi Bano.

In his condolence message, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned film and television artist Bano.

He said Bano was the most popular and fascinating artist of the country, who greatly influenced the public with her artistic skills. She would always live in the hearts of her fans through wonderful characters she had played.

The minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto said that Bano was talent actress and her services will always be remembered.