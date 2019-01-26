Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly Friday witnessed ruckus during the assembly proceedings after the Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani denied a PTI resolution against attack on party MPA Ramzan Ghanchi. The assembly proceedings began more than an hour late from scheduled time with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

Soon after the prayers, the opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi stood from his seat and asked the speaker to allow him to present a resolution against attack on PTI MPA Ramzan Ghanchi allegedly by a PPP union council chairman.

The speaker, however, did not allow the opposition leader to table an out of turn resolution and insisted that the matter be taken up after the question and answers session.

Parliamentary Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla assured the opposition parties that an inquiry had been initiated into the incident and they would present a report into it by Monday.

However, the opposition parties especially PTI insisted on taking up the resolution over the incident in the house at priority and gathered before the dice of the speaker to protest against his decision. They also chanted slogans against the PPP leadership and those behind attacking PTI MPA in Lyari area. The PPP lawmakers also came close to the dice and exchanged heated argument with the opposition lawmakers and chanted slogans against PTI leadership.

During this moment, the speaker adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes to allow treasury and opposition lawmakers to decide the issue back door.

However, when the proceedings began and as soon as three questions were taken up, the opposition parties again resorted to protest and demanded to take up resolution against attackers of injured provincial lawmaker. The members from both sides of the aisle also gathered in front of the dice of the speaker and chanted slogans against party leaderships.

The speaker on the occasion said that it was opposition’s prerogative that either they stage walkout from the proceedings or disrupt it but he was bound to run the affairs as per the rules of the provincial assembly.

The opposition parties however continued their protest forcing the speaker to adjourn the proceedings for Monday afternoon.