Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan will continue to raise the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at every regional and international forum.

In his message on the Black Day being observed by Kashmiri people, he stressed the need for implementation of the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir dispute.

Referring to the Indian gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Minister said the Indian forces are bluntly victimizing the Kashmiri people in the held valley and New Delhi has broken all records of atrocities.

He said India has no justification to observe the Republic Day when it has snatched the right of self-determination from Kashmiri people and its hand are soaked in the blood of innocent people. The Foreign Minister said the sacrifices of Kashmir will not go waste.