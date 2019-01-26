Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday gave National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s court three months time to wrap up a reference against officers of Karachi Development Authority in China cutting case.

At Karachi Registry, SC’s bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed rejected the bail of KDA Deputy Director Syed Atif Hussain Naqvi in this case. NAB’s prosecutor told the court that KDA officers were involved in China cutting in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the NAB prosecutor why the case investigation is taking so long. “What happens in accountability court?” he asked. “Why are the cases coming in front of us?”

The investigating officer told the bench that they had to arrest some people, who have been arrested now. Giving directives in this case, the court ordered the accountability bureau to present all the witnesses on the same day.

Meanwhile, SC ordered Commissioner Karachi to hold inquiry to ascertain the ownership of Musa building at Akbar Road Karachi by completing it within three-week time.

SC issued these directives after occupants of the building moved the court against a person Irfan who claimed to be the lawful owner of this building. Occupants submitted before the court that they are being expelled forcibly from the building. The claimant Irfan submitted before that court that he purchased the building in 2010 and stated that ownership of the building has been altered through his fake signatures. SC bench restrained claimant from expelling the occupants from this building till the inquiry is completed and report is submitted with the court. Bench also ordered all the parties concerned to appear in next hearing of the case after the inquiry is completed.