JINAN:-A lantern being displayed at a lantern show in eastern China's Shandong Province set a new world record for the largest standing lantern. The plump pig-themed standing lantern is 18.6 meters high and 14.2 meters wide. Consisting of 13,000 LED lights, the spinning lantern was achieved by more than 20 people working over 40 days. The lantern was awarded a Guinness World Records certificate. The lantern show opened Thursday in the city of Zibo.–Xinhua/APP