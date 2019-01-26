Share:

CAPE TOWN:- Warriors fast bowler Lutho Sipamla has been named in a 14-man South Africa squad for the forthcoming T20I series against Pakistan. The 20-year-old fast bowler rose to fame in the just-concluded Mzansi Super League where he picked 16 wickets at 20.56 from 10 games for the Tshwane Spartans, finishing only behind Duanne Olivier’s tally of 20 wickets in the series charts. “Lutho made a very good impression in the Mzansi Super League which is making a big contribution to our talent pipeline in helping to bridge the gap between franchise and international cricket,” said national selection panel convener Linda Zondi.