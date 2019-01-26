Share:

rawalpindi - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Abdul Qadir Qamar ordered for the early solution of complaints by 8 people during an open-court held here on Friday. The SSP directed SHOs and DSPs concerned to resolve public complaints on priority and cooperate with applicants in order to provide them with justice. He said it was the top priority of police to protect lives and properties of the masses and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. SSP conducted open Court following orders of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Umar Jahangir and City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan were scheduled to hold open court in Police Line Number 1 but both officers could not attend the Court due to VVIP movement in the city.

According to details, a citizen appeared before SSP (Operations) Abdul Qadir Qamar and lodged a complaint that Civil Line police had implicated him in a bogus case on application of a man who had borrowed money from him.

He said instead of taking legal action against the accused, Police booked him against a bribe. On this, SSP ordered SHO Police Station (PS) Civil Line Mian Imran to solve the issue on an urgent basis and to provide justice to the complainant. Another woman also appeared before SSP stating a powerful land mafia had occupied her house illegally.

SSP Abdul Qadir Qamar forwarded the complaint of woman to ASP Cilvil Line Circle while directing him to investigate the allegations. SSP (Operations) Abdul Qadir Qamar also snubbed a citizen during open Court for bribing police.