LAHORE - A local stage dancer was found dead at a house in Lahore’s Hanjarwal neighbourhood, just one day after she came back from Dubai.

The deceased was identified by police as Shahnaz. Her body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Najma told the police that her daughter Shahnaz was poisoned to death by her ex-husband Asif.

An official said the autopsy report would ascertain the cause of death. There were no torture marks on the body parts of the victim, he said.

Police sources said Asif disappeared soon after the death of the woman. The police registered a murder case against him on the complaint of victim’s mother and launched investigation with no arrest made so far.