MIRPUR (AJK)-With the launch of gigantic projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, the trend of learning Chinese language have started emerging rapidly among the educated youth, especially the jobless. Both the private and public sectors educational institution have started various courses to promote Chinese language.

AJK achieved a breakthrough to this direction in a short span of time since the youth anxiously started waiting for the mega project of socio-economic progress and prosperity of the country including AJK as a result of the execution of the projects under the CPEC.

This was observed at the inaugural seminar of the newly-launched Chinese language learning course by a first-ever private-sector academia - M/S EXCELENCIA, established in AJK exclusively to launch the Chinese language learning courses of different terms to produce educated youth enriched with required fluency - both in writing and speaking the Chinese language, here on Friday.

Highlighting exigency of Chinese Language at the fast-emerging Mirpur district of AJK, the centre of the forthcoming Special Economic Zone (SEZ) under the CPEC, Qaiser Ayaz, the Chief Executive Officer of M/S EXCELENCIA and Inam Shareef Chattar, Chief Coordinator introduced and accentuated leading role being played by their institution in AJK for human development in general and grooming young professionals enabling them to become productive and effective citizens and professionals of Pakistan in particular.

The seminar titled “Chinese: The Language of CPEC”, primarily involved the understanding of the momentousness of Chinese Language to the prospective aspirants. The seminar was largely attended by young engineers, doctors, professionals and business entrepreneurs alike.

Seasoned Chinese academicians Mr Fu Chun, Senior Professor at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Miss Tina Chen, Project Director of various Chinese projects in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were the chief guests on this occasion who also spoke on this occasion highlighting the exceptional importance of the CPEC and other ongoing and forthcoming mega projects to be launched in various parts of Pakistan and AJK including those of hydel power and other sectors.

Mr Fu Chun, emphatically quoted a Hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in which he had emphasised the importance of education even if one had to travel as far as China. He deliberated upon the exigency of Chinese language for multiple rationales; seeking admissions at the leading Chinese Universities with scholarships, entering into the job markets offered by the Chinese Companies and establishing joint ventures with the Chinese counterparts were only few advantages highlighted by him.

Speaking on the occasion, Basil Siddique, Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue, elaborated the importance of Chinese language in the twenty first-century especially under the auspices of successes of CPEC Projects. He suggested the vibrant participation of youth in the domain of learning Chinese language for having a diversity in the job markets and entering into the same with dignity, honour and professionalism.

Qaiser Ayaz, the Chief Executive Officer of the institution, dilated upon the importance of Chinese Language under the mushrooming Chinese investment in Pakistan under the CPEC Projects and otherwise.

Speakers also responded to the queries raised by the participants and resolved the issues with their mindful thoughts and responses.

It may be added that Excelencia secures the distinction of a being a portal to Professional Excellence in AJK for the human development in general and professional excellence in particular. Under the auspices of successful launching of the CPEC, the Mandarin language has gained an exponential significance all over Pakistan. Since, Mirpur AJK hosts a couple of major public Universities inter alia, Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) and campuses of AJK University, observers believe that the arrival of the private-sector educational institution may also provide some reasonably good job market to the employers working on the CPEC Projects.