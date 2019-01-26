Share:

KARACHI - Police arrested a Timber Market president and his son for attacking and injuring a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislator in the Sindh assembly here on Friday.

PTI’s member provincial assembly (MPA) from the Sindh, Ramzan Ghanchi, 60, son of Ibrahim Ghanchi was wounded in a firing incident on the early hours of Friday near Timber Market in Ghas Mandi area of Old Haji Camp within the limits of Napier police station.

The injured PTI MPA was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment where according to doctors, Ghanchi’s condition was out of danger as he was shot in his leg. The injured MPA was later moved to a private hospital in North Nazimabad area for further medical treatment. Extra contingent of the law enforcers also reached the site and inquired about the incident. According to police officials, the incident took place due to water dispute, adding that UC vice-chairman Suleman Soomro who is also a president of a timber market and his sons were behind the incident.

PTI leaders also codenamed the incident and demanded an arrest of the suspects behind the incident. PTI Karachi chapter leader Khurram Sher Zaman also reached the hospital to inquire about the health of the party’s injured leader and strongly condemned the incident. “The water issue is everywhere in Karachi but it does not mean to shoot the people,” he said while talking to the newsmen. “We do not want to change the nature of the incident as the suspect has also his political affiliation but I would only say that accused persons should be punished as per law.

“I was passing through the Jinnahabad area when I stopped my vehicle while seeing the water connection line in the area. Suleman Soomro and his sons after abusing and threatening me, opened fire at me when I asked them about the water connection line in the area.

Even they also threatened to set me on fire alive on the ambulance when I was being transported to hospital,” the injured MPA recorded his statement to the police.

Napier SHO Azam Khan said that the firing incident occurred on water connection dispute, adding that suspects, Suleman Soomro and his son Shahnawaz Soomro have been taken into custody while the police was looking for Suleman’s another son, Ali Soomro who had been managed to escape. The police have also registered an FIR No. 16/19 under Sections 324, 504/34 and 506/B against Suleman Soomro and his sons.