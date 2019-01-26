Share:

LAHORE - British High Commission Political Consul William Middleton and British institution for international development DFID Lahore chief Jinal Shah called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Friday.

They exchanged views matters of mutual interest. Elahi said that reforms will be introduced to improve the working of Punjab Assembly and assembly committees will be empowered. Appreciating the performance of DFID and UK Aid during his previous government, Elahi said that both these institutions were ideal example of historical relations between the two countries. He said that DFID had rendered meritorious services in education, health and clean drinking water sectors in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab. Welcoming the offer of cooperation from the guests, Elahi said that Pakistan and Britain had strong political and historical relations.