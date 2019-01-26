Share:

rawalpindi - The concluding ceremony of ‘Professional Development workshop for Faculty’ was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Friday. The workshop was organized by Women Research and Resource Centre (WRRC). Three day workshop based on two batches from 16-18 January, 2019 and 23-25 January, 2019. The workshop included faculty of various departments including Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Dr Sarwet Rasul Associate Professor / Chairperson Department English, Dr Maryam Rab, Dr Aneela Maqsood, Director Dr Shaheena Ayub Bhatti and Dr Irum Gul. The specially devised program was aimed at adapting and developing their professional skills. Members of the group received extra opportunities to improve their skills, establish new professional contacts, and adapt to the university’s academic life. In the workshop the resource persons shared their invaluable knowledge and experience with the mid-career faculty of FJWU. The workshop provided academic staff/faculty with opportunities to support, reflect on and enhanced their work and career development.