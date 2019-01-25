Share:

Hunger and malnutrition are the leading causes of death in the world. Keeping in mind this harrowing statistic, zero hunger is the second goal of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Zero Hunger refers to no food shortages, improvement in agriculture and nutrition, and greater food security.

Most of the food we eat is derived from nature and its resources. World’s growing population presents a serious concern as far as the availability of food resources is concerned. As we require more food to meet our daily needs, we are compromising on the natural resources that will be available to our future generations. Zero Hunger Goal provides us with sustainable solutions to reserve our natural resources and to help bring about and end to world hunger. Climate changes such as droughts, floods and landslides also have a direct effect on food. In such situations, there is a need to increase our harvest and quality of agricultural activities.

Food security means efficient access to food resources, improved nutrition and careful use of food resources. Agriculture is considered to be the major source of food in the world, providing food to about 40% of the world’s population. About 500 Million small farms are working to provide food, which also act as a major source of food security for poor men and women. If more women start to work on these along with their male counterparts, food shortages are likely to reduce. There is a need to provide more resources to women farmers such as finances and subsidies in order to encourage them to participate in the sector.

Extreme hunger and malnutrition act as a huge barrier in a country’s development. Malnutrition leads to many physical and mental development problems in children. Unfortunately, every ninth child in the world dies from starvation and malnutrition.

UN Sustainable Development Goal Zero Hunger has set some deadlines to bring about an end to world hunger all over the world. According to the goals set, there is a plan in place to end world hunger by 2030 by providing greater access to food. Accordingly, malnutrition will also be dealt with by 2030, by focusing on children under 5 years of age children, pregnant women and older people. It also aims to increase agricultural productivity by 2030.

Zero Hunger is the second goal of UN Development Goals. Having access to food is a universal human right, and zero hunger goal aims to cater to just that by improving sustainable food production systems in the world. Asia and Africa are the top priorities at the time because they have the highest rate of hunger in the world. There is also a need to control climate changes such as disasters, floods, droughts and famines because these conditions are primarily responsible for crop destruction.

AYESHA AKHTAR (UCP),

Lahore, January 21.