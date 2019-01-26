Share:

Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & HRD visited Khan Saheb Labor Camp, Jabal Ali in Dubai.

The visit was first of its kind as no Minister had ever visited a labor camp to get hands-on experience of the conditions that Pakistani laborers live in. The purpose of the visit was to review the working and living conditions of Pakistani workers in Dubai.

Zulfikar Bukhari interacted with the workers and reviewed the accommodation, dining and prayers facilities to get an overall picture of the provisions being offered to the laborers by their employers.

Addressing the workers, he said "You will soon feel a sense of ownership. The government is standing behind you and you have to stand up for your country and serve it in whatever capacity you can". Zulfikar Bukhari emphasized the need to use legal channels instead of "Hundi System". On the occasion, he said that Pakistan needs special attention of the Pakistanis working in other countries.

At this time, sending money through banking channels will be seen as a service to the country, he said. Zulfikar Bukhari also said that taking care of the workers is the responsibility of the Overseas Ministry. The government has vowed not to isolate any Pakistani working outside the country. He said that the aim of the visit was to understand the problems of Pakistanis working in Gulf countries.

On the occasion, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) organized a musical program to entertain the Pakistani expats. NBP officials also arranged an awareness campaign on sending money through legal channels. At the end of the event, Zulfikar Bukhari distributed gifts sponsored by NBP among Pakistani workers.