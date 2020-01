Share:

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Faisal Avenue crossing. The driver has been arrested and an investigation into the accident is underway.

A car belonging to the United States Embassy in Islamabad reportedly sped into traffic from the other side against a red traffic light. At least two people died in the crash, while four others were reportedly injured.

There is no information about the identities of the victims so far; however, according to the report, one of the deceased was a woman.