LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that 2020 would be the year of prosperity and development for the country.

Talking to media after the inaugural ceremony of freight train from newly restored dry port here to Karachi on Saturday, he said corruption rate had been reduced during the current regime. He termed the Transparency International report as fake.

To a question, he said corruption or commission in wheat management was out of question, adding mismanagement and miscalculations in data could be the reason of shortage of flour in the country.

He said price control committees should be formed to monitor prices of commodities, adding prices of sugar would be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest politician and he did not tolerate corruption at any cost.

He said the prime minister was voice of poor and wanted to give more employment, adding he (Imran) was working to uplift the country’s economy as strong economy meant more employment.