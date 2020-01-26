Share:

Iraqi activists held a rally on 25 January in the capital of Baghdad against the United States’ presence in the country, Iraq’s Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported.

An Iraqi security source said that five rockets had landed close to the US Embassy .

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

The attack follows another launch of three missiles that hit the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital, but which resulted in no casualties. The country's security services also found one fully loaded launcher. The green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where government facilities and foreign embassies are situated.

On 15 January, the United States had resumed joint military operations with Iraq following a two-week pause. The halt came amid intensified regional tensions that began when militants attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Prior to this, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel coalition forces over the US drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad Airport. American officials have repeatedly ruled out a complete pullback from Iraq. White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said earlier in January that the United States would leave on its own terms.