To control the spread of dengue fever, indoor and outdoor surveillance has started in the areas where most patients were reported to test positive for dengue last year.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements on Friday, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwarul Haq said that new standard operating procedures (SOPs) dictate active surveillance of all those areas where the dengue epidemic had taken root in 2019.

He said that concerted efforts should be made to screen every nook and corner so that dengue could not become an epidemic in the summer season.

The DC stressed on the need to compile dengue-related data on the factual position. He also highlighted the need to ensure effective monitoring through door-to-door surveillance.

The DC ordered all concerned departments to keep a close liaison with each other to completely wipe out dengue next year.

He directed the health department officials to implement SOPs regarding dengue. He added that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence.