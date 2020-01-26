Share:

Bahawalpur-The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will fully promote vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to make Pakistan a popular tourist destination.

Bahawalpur having a great cultural heritage dating back to thousands years old Harkra valley and an ex-princely state can be a fascinating winter tourist place.

This was stated by Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the university during a meeting with Javed Iqbal Chaudhry, President Chamber of Commerce and Industries Bahawalpur. The Vice Chancellor lauded efforts of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce for organizing Trade Fair 2020 at Derawar Fort during Annual Jeep Rally.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will showcase local art and culture, Cholistani herbal products having medicinal value and encourage thousands of youth visiting the jeep rally to promote entrepreneurship. The President of Chamber of Commerce thanked the Vice Chancellor for University participation in the trade fair which will be a new beginning in the jeep rally.

Meanwhile, Islamia University of Bahawalpur VC Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that newly-formed students societies will promote students leadership through healthy activities. He said co-curricular activities were essential for character-building and personality development benefiting students to successfully enter in practical life. The Vice Chancellor expressed these views during appreciation ceremony of the university students societies to promote co-curricular activities in the campus. The Vice Chancellor advised the office-bearers of societies to include other students as well to inculcate better understanding of tolerance, environment friendliness and affairs beneficial to society.

On this occasion appreciation certificates were also distributed among officials who had made contributions for provision of information to student societies in the university. It is important to mention here that, on direction of the vice-chancellor 11 student societies have been established in the university to encourage students participation in fields of Qirat and Naat, debating, literature, science, environment, arts, performing arts, media and sports.