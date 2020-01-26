Share:

LAHORE - Bangladesh head coach Russell Do­mingo on Saturday criticised the “av­erage pitches” prepared for the T20 internationals by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) curators in Lahore, say­ing they did not suit their batsmen.

“The wickets have not been great and a little bit average. It was not easy to bat on them, the pitch was a bit bet­ter today (Saturday) but we have a very young batting line-up,” Domingo said after the Pakistan’s comfortable nine-wicket win in the second match.

Bangladesh, opting to bat first in both matches, ended up with below par totals of 141 and 136 and are now trailing the three-match series 0-2. Domingo said he was disap­pointed with the outcome of Satur­day’s match but felt that his young team had challenged Pakistan in the first match. “I think we were around 15 runs short in the first match and around 35 runs short today. But look you have to keep in mind that Pakistan is the number one T20 side today and we are number nine. And they showed today why they are number one,” he said.

“We decided to bat first both times because it didn’t look like an easy wicket to bat on and we thought that if we put up a respectable total we could test and squeeze their bats­men in the chase. I think we did that in the first match,” Domingo added.

He noted that Pakistan was al­ways a fantastic side while defend­ing totals and Bangladesh had an in­experienced batting side. The South African, who has just taken charge of the Bangladesh side, said that they were testing the depth of talent in Bangladesh cricket as the seniors wouldn’t be around for ever. “This is my first tour with them and there is work to be done with them. We have all got things we need to improve upon and take our game to the next level.” Asked about Tamim Iqbal’s relatively slow 65-run innings on Saturday, Domingo pointed out that the opener was a quality player but since Bangladesh kept on losing wickets he could not bat freely. The third T20 will be played tomorrow (Monday).