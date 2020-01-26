Share:

LAHORE - A motorbikes distribution ceremony was held at Government Islamia College, Railways Road, Lahore, on Saturday. The ceremony was presided over by Principal Prof Tahir Javed. Sheikh Amjad Rasheed, Chairman IGMC was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal Prof Tahir Javed presented annual performance report of the college. The chief guest distributed the cash rewards and motorbikes among the position-holders. Students Mohammad Nauman, Mohammad Subhan, Faizan Ali and Afeef Tahir received motorbikes. Students Abu Sufyan and Ameer Hamza also received the College Colour. Prof Anfas Ahmad, Controller Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore also participated as a special guest. A large number of students and their parents also attended the ceremony.