ISLAMABAD-After sitting in several high profile inquiries into corruption scandals pointed out by a judicial commission by successive managements, now the incumbent Chairman CDA has ordered to reinitiate the said inquiries again.

A judicial commission was formed by the Islamabad High Court in 2012 and it had pointed out irregularities in over a dozen CDA projects. The federal government constituted various inquiry committees to investigate the high profile cases in 2012-13, as per the recommendations of the said judicial commission.

Five committees have been formed by CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed on Friday to probe different cases in next 30 days, which include violation of rules in the construction of Monal Restaurant, conversion of a cinema plot into commercial building in Sector G-9, increase of shops in Bazaar G-6/3, irregularities in arts and crafts village and approval for a double road leading towards a private housing society in Islamabad.

Sources told that the process to reinitiate the inquiries was started on the pursuance of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which expressed displeasure over Capital Development Authority for not complying with the directions of the judicial commission.

There were at least 18 cases in which the commission had directed investigation and sources told that the authority is going to initiate inquires in rest of the cases in next few weeks.

According to the notifications issued on Friday, five separate committees will investigate different scandals. A committee is formed under the chair of Member Planning Dr. Shahid Mahmood with other members Director Maintenance Khalid Nawaz and Deputy Director Nursery Rana Kashif to investigate a tainted approval for a double road to link a private housing society with main road in Zone IV of Islamabad.

Another committee was constituted under the chair of Member Engineering CDA Humayun Akhtar to probe the irregularities committed in Arts and Crafts Village Islamabad. Director DMA Zafar Iqbal and Director Environment Rana Tahir will be the member of this committee.

To investigate a matter related to the construction of Monal restaurant in violation of Islamabad’s master plan, a committee has been constituted which will be headed by Member Engineering CDA Humayun Akhtar with two other members - Director Works Muhammad Younas and Director Environment Rana Tahir.

A committee headed by Director General Estate Naveed Elahi will investigate increase of the number of shops in Bazaar Sector G-6/3 Siraj Covered market. The committee members include Director One Window Operations Asad Abbas and Deputy Director Law Atta Bari Arshad.

Meanwhile, another committee will inquire irregularities regarding change of land use for a cinema plot number 29 in G-9 Markaz. This committee will be headed by Member Finance Rana Shakeel Asghar while the committee members include Director Water Supply Shahid Mehmood and Deputy Director Maintenance Mudasser Pervaiz.

When contacted, Director Public Relations CDA told that these issues were lying pending in the authority from last several years but now the management has decided to constitute new committees.

“The probes will be concluded and responsibilities would be fixed upon those found involved,” he said.