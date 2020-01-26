Share:

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday denounced the failing state of criminal justice system in the country due to chronic problems.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a one-week training course on ‘Exploring Concepts in Trial Procedures’ for Additional District and Sessions Judges from all over Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir here at the Federal Judicial Academy.

The IHC chief justice said the criminal justice system poses serious risk for the state and society. CJ Minallah said, “The Constitution gives high priority to speedy administration of justice and right to free and fair trial but unfortunately the state has failed to provide timely and affordable justice to the people of Pakistan.”

The justice system of the country did not provide inexpensive and expeditious justice to the citizens guaranteed by the Constitution, the CJ said, adding that had the “dispensation of speedy administration of justice been a priority for our government and our justice system” in particular the criminal justice system would not remain in such a deplorable condition as “we see here and experience”.

“We must put our house in order to deliver the best and to overcome immense problems and enormous challenges. We must fix the faulty justice system and we must reform our criminal justice system,” he said.

“All other organs of state must ensure speedy justice and they all are accountable to the people of Pakistan and above all the Lord of Universe who is our Creator for our actions,” he added.