BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has sent a letter to Chairman Planning and Development Board Lahore requesting him to link up Bahawalpur with Karachi-Lahore N-5 Motorway through a two-way road from city. According to letter, a dual road will be helpful for people of Bahawalpur and Lodhran to travel through Motorway lessening their travelling woes. In this connection the commissioner has already asked GM National Highways South Punjab for preparing a feasibility report.