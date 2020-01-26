Share:

LAHORE - While questioning the inaction of the rulers against sugar and flour mafias, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator SirajulHaq has said the corruption kings sitting in ranks of the ruling parties have hijacked the policies of the government.

Presiding over a meeting of party leaders at Mansoora on Saturday, he said the government laid blame on mafias for the exorbitant rise in the prices of sugar and shortage of flour but took no action against the culprits.

The government silence, he added, proved that all the mafias were working under its own banner.It was the main reason, he said, the accountability drive of this regime also met a failure. How the ruling party could send its own men behind the bar, he questioned. He said the masses wanted to know who were behind the crisis and made billions of rupees throw it.

He also expressed surprise that why the courts had so far not taken action against those who created flour and sugar crises in the country which was one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodities in the world. He said the overall situation had turned pathetic and Jamaat-e-Islami was left with no option but to start a countrywide campaign against the government policies.