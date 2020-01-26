Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints defeated Master Paints Black by 4-2 in the fi­nal to qualify for the main final of Battle Axe Polo Cup 2020 here at LP&CC ground on Sat­urday. From Diamond Paints, Hissam Ali Hy­der and Raja Arslan Najeeb played tremen­dous polo and banged in a brace each. From Master Paints Black, Manuel Eduardo Car­ranza and Raja Taimur Nadeem converted one goal each. Master Paints Black started the semifinal with a field goal to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Diamond Paints fought back well and struck one to equal­ise the score at 1-all. The second chukker was also evenly poised as both the sides con­verted one goal each to square the things at 2-all. After that, the entire match was fully dominated by Diamond Paints, who played out­standing polo and put Master Paints Black under tremendous pressure, which helped them score one goal each in the third and fourth chukkers, thus won the encounter by 4-2 and also booked berth in the main final against FG Polo Team to be played today (Sun­day) at LP&CC ground. Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (R) Babar Mehboob, Maj (R) Has­eeb Minhas, players and families were pres­ent on the occasion and witnessed the high-quality polo on offer.