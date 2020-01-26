Share:

JOHANNESBURG - England proved dev­astating with both bat and ball on Saturday as they scored 400 runs in their first innings and then re­duced sorry South Africa to 88 for six wickets at the close of play on the second day of the fourth Test at The Wanderers. A record 10th-wicket partnership saw England amass a for­midable first-innings total before rampaging through the home’s team batting order to take a strangle­hold on the game and move closer to a series victory. Quinton de Kock was 32 not out at the close after Anrich Nortje was caught in the slips on the last ball of the day, heightening the possibility of South Af­rica following on for a sec­ond successive Test. The home side’s confidence had already taken a hefty knock when their bowlers were subjected to a bash­ing from tailenders Stuart Broad and Mark Wood, whose 82-run partnership was a record for the last wicket at the Johannesburg venue. South Africa, 2-1 down in the series, would still have held out hopes of a fightback when they had England 318-9 but af­ter leaking runs and then being tumbled out by the touring bowlers, they again have their backs to the wall. Wood led the way in the evening session with 3-21 as England removed Pieter Malan (15), Rassie van der Dussen (0), Dean Elgar (26), Faf du Plessis (3) and Temba Bavuma (6) with their five-man seam attack generating real pace off the quick wicket. England were 192-4 overnight when play began 45 minutes late be­cause of a rain delay and steadily moved the score­board along as Pope, first, and then Root got to 50. Pope (56) continued to build on his growing repu­tation and looked the se­nior batsman at times as he and Root (59) put on 101 runs for the fifth wicket.

BRIEF SCORES

SOUTH AFRICA 88 for 6 (de Kock 32 not out, Wood 3-21) trail England 400 (Crawley 66, Root 59, Pope 56) by 312 runs.