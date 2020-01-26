Share:

KIMBERLEY - England‘s George Hill fin­ished with figures of 4 for 12 to help England bowl Nigeria out for 58 in 27.5 overs in the final Group D game at Kimberley. England won by eight wickets with opener Sam Young finish­ing the game off with a six, as England racing to 64 for 2 in just 11 overs. Japan slumped to 43 all out in their final Group A match against Sri Lanka . In a match reduced to 22 overs a side, Sri Lanka chose to bowl, and took just 18.3 overs to rattle through Ja­pan’s line-up, and only 8.3 to complete their chase with the loss of one wick­et. South Africa overcame UAE by 23 runs via the DLS method. South Africa‚ who batted first‚ totaled 299-8 in their 50 overs. UAE started quickly with 44 runs off the first five overs but they lost wickets and were tamed to 112-3 in 23.5 overs before the elements had the final say. Zimbabwe won against Scotland by eight wickets in just 17.1 overs after keep­ing them to 140 all out.