KIMBERLEY - England‘s George Hill finished with figures of 4 for 12 to help England bowl Nigeria out for 58 in 27.5 overs in the final Group D game at Kimberley. England won by eight wickets with opener Sam Young finishing the game off with a six, as England racing to 64 for 2 in just 11 overs. Japan slumped to 43 all out in their final Group A match against Sri Lanka . In a match reduced to 22 overs a side, Sri Lanka chose to bowl, and took just 18.3 overs to rattle through Japan’s line-up, and only 8.3 to complete their chase with the loss of one wicket. South Africa overcame UAE by 23 runs via the DLS method. South Africa‚ who batted first‚ totaled 299-8 in their 50 overs. UAE started quickly with 44 runs off the first five overs but they lost wickets and were tamed to 112-3 in 23.5 overs before the elements had the final say. Zimbabwe won against Scotland by eight wickets in just 17.1 overs after keeping them to 140 all out.
Agencies
January 26, 2020
